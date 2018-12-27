Two arrested in LaGrange County after police pursuit, drug bust

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested in LaGrange County Wednesday after police found drugs, paraphernalia and replica pistols in their vehicle.

Just after 9 p.m., the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a suspicious vehicle at 2390 S 900 W, Shipshewana, Ind.

Someone had parked their vehicle at the address and left it there.

Officers waited for the owners to return, and when they did, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and instead drove off at speeds reaching 120 mph. The police pursued them, and eventually stopped the vehicle in the 400 block of Hawpatch Street in LaGrange.

The driver was taken into custody and later identified as Daniel Jay Kuhns of Etna Green, Indiana. A juvenile passenger was also taken into custody.

Police searched the vehicle and found a large amount of marijuana, paraphernalia, cash and replica pistols.

Both Kuhns and the passenger are facing preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a motor vehicle, Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.