Two arrested in Grant County homicide investigation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says that two men have been arrested in connection to a recent homicide investigation.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday night a call was received for an unconscious person in the 2700 block of West Avon Ave. Deputies the located a deceased male.

After interviewing multiple people, two arrests were made. Michael Davis, 44, of Marion and James E. Watson, 44, of Marion are both preliminarily charged with murder.

An autopsy revealed that the victim died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force that occurred during a physical assault.

The department is still asking for anyone with information to come forward.