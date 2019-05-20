Two arrested in drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men were arrested Monday morning in a drug raid on the city’s east side.

Police served a search warrant just before 7 a.m. in the 2500 block of Winch Street and the 2100 block of Shadybrook Drive. Undercover officers had previously bought fentanyl from Antione Burnett.

Detectives discovered 10.7 grams of a green leafy substance with THC, 6.2 grams of fentanyl, packaging, ammunition, $1198 in cash along with a .45 caliber handgun at residence on Winch. Meanwhile, officers found 24 grams of marijuana, a shotgun, a .38 caliber handgun, scales, ammunition and packaging at the residence on Shadybrook.

Officers arrested Burnett, 38, for 3 counts of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug level 4 felony, a count for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug level 2 felony and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana/hasish.

Carl Burnett, 40, was arrested on one felony count of possession of marijuana.

An investigation is still ongoing.