Two arrested in drug bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police arrested two people after a raid by the Gang and Violent Crimes unit Tuesday morning.

Officers served a warrant at 9702 Hidden Village Place, near Cherry Hill Golf Club, at about 9:40am after a prior sting operation saw detectives able to buy more than 200 grams of marijuana at the home.

Police arrested 20-year-old Lance Lendman and 18-year-old Alexis Gladieux on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and drug dealing. Police found marijuana, cocaine, and Xanax inside the home.

A body cavity search performed on Gladieux yielded more drugs.