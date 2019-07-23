Two arrested for drugs, stolen RV

By
Carli Luca
-
(Photo Supplied/Kosciusko County Jail)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Kosciusko County’s unified drug task force arrested two men in Milford on Monday morning.

NET 43 was conducting surveillance on a home on East 1150 North when they identified 38-year-old Gregory Creek. There was an active arrest warrant out for Creek after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at a neighbor in June.

Officers also arrested 19-year-old Nicholas Garber after police say he was found to be in possession of paraphernalia, synthetic drugs, and methamphetamine.

An RV stolen from a factory in Elkhart was recovered at the property.

Creek and Garber were both booked into the Kosciusko County Jail. The Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office will now review preliminary charges.

