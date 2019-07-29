Two arrested following DeKalb County burglary investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested in DeKalb County following a burglary investigation.

On June 2, DeKalb County police were called to investigate a reported residential burglary in the 4000 block of County Road 4, near Old US Highway 27, in Waterloo.

Police report the home was ransacked, with numerous items reported missing, including a stolen pickup truck.

The following day, police were informed the stolen truck was returned to the property, though no suspects were located.

Indiana State Police Detectives and a Crime Scene Technician canvassed the area and developed leads that led to a home in Kendallville.

Police went to the Sherman Street home on July 19 to speak with a prime suspect, Cole Hankins. A barricade ensued for a short time before Hankins surrendered and was taken into custody on an outstanding Noble County arrest warrant for Possession of Meth.

Further witness interviews confirmed Hankins’ involvement in the burglary, along with a second suspect, Robyn Funk.

Both suspects were arrested and face the following charges: