Two arrested and charged in narcotics investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on the 6500 block of Covington Road around 5:50 a.m. on Monday March 25. As a result of the search warrant, officers arrested 27-year-old Dylan Pattison and 23-year-old Maria Lopez-Saldana.

It all started when Detectives received information that Pattison had been dealing cocaine, Methamphetamine, marijuana and THC vape cartridges. Various tips had also come in that Pattison was in possession of a large amount of money and firearms at his residence. Those tips enabled Detectives to obtain a search warrant for Pattison’s residence.

While serving the warrant, officers located Pattison, Lopez-Saldana and their 17-month old son. Police found over a gram of cocaine, several grams of marijuana, $7000.00 in cash, two scales, a drug ledger, 9mm handgun with attached flashlight and a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a laser.

Detectives also seized three vehicles from the scene and obtained additional warrants for them. The vehicle warrants resulted in locating six corner baggies containing over 10 grams of cocaine, six Ziploc baggies containing over 107 grams of marijuana, 81 small blue pills of Oxycodone, 13 500ml THC vape cartridges, seven grams of Premium Cannabis and a grinder.

The Department of Child Services was called to assist with the placement of the child in the home as Detectives found cocaine within inches of the child’s sippy cup.

Both Pattison and Lopez-Saldana are being charged with dealing cocaine, dealing a schedule II narcotic, dealing marijuana/Hashish oil, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.