Two arrested after pharmacy robbery, chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men are facing charges after a CVS Pharmacy was robbed Tuesday night.

Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 that a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy on State Boulevard and demanded cash at around 11:45 p.m. That’s when the man got away with a driver waiting in the parking lot.

Officers started a chase that ended on North River Road after the vehicle crashed into a fence and field. A passenger fled but was arrested Wednesday morning.

Cameron Potter, 40, is facing charges including resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended and speeding.

Daniel Casteneda, 48, is facing charges of strong-armed robbery and resisting arrest.