Two arrested after Paulding County domestic incident

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A man and woman were arrested in connection to a domestic incident in Paulding County Saturday night.

Deputies were called to a home in the 7800 block of SR 111 at 10:07 p.m. on a report of a man shot.

Officials say Alisha M. Shepherd, 36, shot her boyfriend, Louis A. Wannemacher, 36, in the neck during a dispute. The bullet reportedly grazed Wannemacher’s neck.

The shooting happened as Wannemacher was assaulting Shepherd and her 12-year-old son according to deputies.

Wannemacher was taken to the Paulding County Hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then arrested on two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.

Shepherd was arrested at the scene and is facing a felony assault charge.

Both will be arraigned on Monday.

An investigation is still ongoing.