Two arrested after multi-state chase with semi ends in Adams County

BERNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men are in custody after an overnight police chase involving a semi across state lines that ended in rural Adams county.

The pursuit began at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in Riverside, Ohio when officers there received a report of a stolen semi truck. Riverside Police officers found the truck and attempted to stop it on I-70, which led to a pursuit. Officers say that the suspect allegedly fired shots at their officers during the chase.

Then at about 2:15 a.m., the driver led the officers out of Wilshire, Ohio into Adams County, when Adams County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit. The Indiana State Police reports that multiple stop sticks were successfully deployed in Ohio, leaving the semi operating on multiple flat tires.

The chase continued in eastern Adams County until the semi truck ran off the road and became stuck in a ditch near Salem Road and County Road 400 South, about four miles northeast of Berne.

The suspects barricaded themselves in the cab and the Indiana State Police North SWAT team was called to assist officials.

Michael James McGee, 26 of Dayton, Ohio, exited the semi and surrendered at about 5 a.m. without incident. Then about ten minutes later, Nicholas R. Mingus, 29 of Ghent, Kentucky, was found by ISP SWAT hiding in the sleeper section of the cab. Gunshots were fired from inside the semi and struck the SWAT armored vehicle windshield. SWAT crews deployed tear gas and Mingus got out and surrendered to officers. The semi was eventually engulfed in flames and destroyed.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail. They are facing charges of felony attempted murder, felony auto theft and felony resisting law enforcement.

The investigation is still ongoing.