Two arrested after multi-county chase

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WOWO): Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon crossed into four different counties.

The driver, Ricky A. Johnson, 40 of Warsaw, and passenger, Angela C. Rogers, 37 of Rochester, were arrested. Johnson is facing felony charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon. He also faces a misdemeanor reckless driving charge. Rogers is facing felony charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe and an assault warrant out of Fulton County.

The chase began after Indiana State Police troopers from the Bremen Post tried to stop a car with a fugitive wanted out of Fulton County on a felony warrant. The vehicle then fled from troopers close to SR 13 near Syracuse in Kosciusko County.

The chase continued north into Elkhart County, on country roads down to Lake Wawasee and then into Noble County. That’s when the chase reached speeds up to 100 mph on US 33 toward Churubusco, with the suspects tossing out a handgun and bags of items out of the car.

Stop sticks were deployed successfully on SR 205 at CR 60, deflating at least one tire. In Auburn, the vehicle ran off the road through a fence behind the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Museum and then back onto the road south on CR 427 (Tonkel Road) into Allen County.

Then the driver lost control on Tonkel Road just south of Hollopter Road and ran the vehicle off road and into a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn on its side.

Johnson and Rogers were quickly taken into custody. A third person was found trapped in the vehicle and was eventually taken into custody.

All three were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The third person, a man, was released without charges. Johnson and Rogers were released and taken back to the Kosciusko County Jail.

No one else was injured in the incident.