Two arrested after Fort Wayne bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people have been arrested after a bank robbery this morning just north of downtown Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union on East State Blvd. at 9:12 a.m. When officers arrived, bank employees told police a man came in and demanded money. They were given cash and left before police arrived. No one was hurt.

Employees gave police a vehicle description and found the vehicle on the southeast side. After a chase, the robbers got out of their vehicle and ran. Both men were arrested in the 2900 block of Plaza Drive.

Paul Carter, 44, and Roland Ellington, 57, are on a federal hold for bank robbery and will be arraigned in federal court.