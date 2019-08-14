Two arrested after early-morning armed robbery

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Two people have been arrested after an early-morning armed robbery in Angola.

The Angola Police Department tells WOWO News officers were called to a Shell gas station at about 1:15am after someone robbed the station at gunpoint and took off in a black vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

Police quickly caught up and chased the two suspects into Fremont and onto I-69, before taking out the vehicle’s tires.

The two fled on foot; a 16-year-old male was caught soon afterward by a Steuben County deputy, and the driver, 27-year-old Jared Starkey, was found at about 6:20am today along I-69 by a DeKalb County deputy.