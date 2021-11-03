Two arrested after battery report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A report of domestic battery ended with two men in police custody early this morning.

Fort Wayne police were called to an apartment in the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive just after 1:00 am about a reported battery. When police tried to make contact with someone inside the apartment, they heard yelling but nobody would answer the door.

Eventually, they had to use tear gas, forcing Kenneth Copeland Sr. and his son, Kenneth Copeland Jr., to get out, at which point they were arrested.

Copeland Sr. has been charged with false reporting, while charges were pending on Copeland Jr. at the time this story was written.