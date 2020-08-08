Two airlifted from DeKalb County crash

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A traffic crash just after 10:30 last night in the 1600 block of County Road 14 in rural DeKalb County resulted in two people being flown by air-ambulance from the scene.

The DeKalb County Sheriff says that the crash happened when 37 year old Nicholas Martz of Waterloo was eastbound on County Road 14 just east of the intersection of County Road 13, and crossed the centerline before driving through a ditch and up an embankment.

His 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee then overturned and struck a tree. Martz and an 8 year old boy, who was a passenger in his vehicle were flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. Officials say alcohol was believed to have been a factor. The investigation is continuing.