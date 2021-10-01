Two airlifted after Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two men were airlifted after a crash in Kosciusko County Friday morning.

Deputies were called on a report of a crash at 6:22 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Packerton Road in Jackson Township. Officials say the driver of an SUV was going north on Packerton Road when he started to pass another vehicle on a hill. That’s when the front of his SUV struck the front of a car going south.

After eventually pulling the men from their vehicles, both were airlifted to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

The driver of the SUV suffered a lower leg injury, while the driver of the car suffered injuries to his upper leg and abdominal area.