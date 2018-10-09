Two additional priests credibly accused of sexual assault

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has added two more priests to the list of those credibly accused of sexual assault of a minor along with updating the allegations of a priest on the original list.
Bishop Kevin Rhoades added Michael Paquet, osc, and Bruce Schutt to the list. Two more allegations have also been added for Elden Miller, who was on the original list.
That list was released on Sept. 18 and included the names of 18 people.
A credible accusation is one that appears more likely true than not after an investigation by the Diocesan Review Board.
Michael Paquet, osc
Date of Ordination: May 28, 1978
Removal from Ecclesiastical Ministry: November 18, 2002
Dismissed from Clerical State: September 16, 2005
Number of Credible Allegations:1
Places Served: 1978-1979 – Crosier Assignments outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
1979-1985 – Ministry Center Retreat Director, Fort Wayne, Indiana
1983-1985 – Spirit Alive TEC Youth Minister, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indiana
1985-2002 – Crosier Assignments outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
Bruce A. Schutt
Date of Ordination: May 29, 1965
Loss of Clerical State: May 9, 1975
Number of Credible Allegations: 2
Places Served: June 15, 1965 – St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
April 20, 1968 – St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
June 15, 1968 – St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
June 25, 1971 – Chaplain, Indiana Army National Guard
July 1, 1971 – Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
October 2, 1972 – United States Army Training Center, Fort Eustis, Virginia
April 15, 1974 – December 31, 1974 – Ministry in Diocese of LaCrosse, Wisconsin
Elden Miller
Date of Ordination: May 8, 1954
Retired: July 15, 2003
Removed from Public Ministry: December 18, 2006
Number of Credible Allegations: 4
Deceased: July 26, 2008
Places Served: June 11, 1954 – St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
July 1, 1971 – St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke, Indiana; St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement, Columbia City, Indiana
July 1, 1974 – St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 9, 1984 – Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville, Indiana
February 10, 1988 – Queen of Peace Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
