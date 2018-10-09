Two additional priests credibly accused of sexual assault

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has added two more priests to the list of those credibly accused of sexual assault of a minor along with updating the allegations of a priest on the original list.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades added Michael Paquet, osc, and Bruce Schutt to the list. Two more allegations have also been added for Elden Miller, who was on the original list.

RELATED: Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend releases names of priests accused of sexual abuse

That list was released on Sept. 18 and included the names of 18 people.

A credible accusation is one that appears more likely true than not after an investigation by the Diocesan Review Board.

Michael Paquet, osc

Date of Ordination: May 28, 1978

Removal from Ecclesiastical Ministry: November 18, 2002

Dismissed from Clerical State: September 16, 2005

Number of Credible Allegations:1

Places Served: 1978-1979 – Crosier Assignments outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

1979-1985 – Ministry Center Retreat Director, Fort Wayne, Indiana

1983-1985 – Spirit Alive TEC Youth Minister, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indiana

1985-2002 – Crosier Assignments outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Bruce A. Schutt

Date of Ordination: May 29, 1965

Loss of Clerical State: May 9, 1975

Number of Credible Allegations: 2

Places Served: June 15, 1965 – St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana

April 20, 1968 – St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

June 15, 1968 – St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

June 25, 1971 – Chaplain, Indiana Army National Guard

July 1, 1971 – Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

October 2, 1972 – United States Army Training Center, Fort Eustis, Virginia

April 15, 1974 – December 31, 1974 – Ministry in Diocese of LaCrosse, Wisconsin

Elden Miller

Date of Ordination: May 8, 1954

Retired: July 15, 2003

Removed from Public Ministry: December 18, 2006

Number of Credible Allegations: 4

Deceased: July 26, 2008

Places Served: June 11, 1954 – St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana

July 1, 1971 – St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke, Indiana; St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement, Columbia City, Indiana

July 1, 1974 – St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

July 9, 1984 – Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville, Indiana

February 10, 1988 – Queen of Peace Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana