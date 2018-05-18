Turnstone Center designated US Paralympic training site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Turnstone Center for Children & Adults with Disabilities in Fort Wayne has received a long-anticipated designation.

The United States Olympic Committee named the agency and its Allen County athletic facilities the seventh U.S. Paralympic Training Site Thursday. Turnstone’s facilities, staff, and resources will provide an elite training environment for current and aspiring Paralympic athletes, with a specialty in the sport of goalball.

Current and hopeful Paralympic athletes will have access to Turnstone’s 5,000-square-foot Health and Wellness Center and 2,400-square-foot warm water therapeutic pool. To date, 19 current and former Paralympic and National Team athletes have trained at Turnstone.