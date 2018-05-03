“Turn the Town Pink” with Vera Bradley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne residents will once again Turn the Town Pink this Friday to show support in the fight against breast cancer.

Vera Bradley will kick-off the month-long celebration with a mayoral proclamation and breast cancer survivor speaker at One Summit Square at 12 p.m. Friday.

Celebrating 25 years of progress in breast cancer research, volunteers will then begin hanging pink ribbons throughout the city and area neighborhoods.

Several other “pink” events will take place throughout the month, including:

Pink Ribbon Run – Saturday, May 12 @ 9 a.m.

Three Rivers Running Company’s 4-mile run and 2-mile walk starting at the Lutheran Hospital campus.

Pink Yoga – Sunday, June 3 @ 10 a.m.

New Classic event in downtown Fort Wayne at Freimann Square.

Celebrating 25 Years of Progress – Monday, June 4

Women’s Doubles Tennis – 7 a.m. at Wildwood Racquet Club

Women’s Golf – 7 a.m. at Sycamore Hills Golf Club; 9 a.m. at Fort Wayne Country Club; 1:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne Country Club

Celebration Dinner – 5 p.m. at Sycamore Hills Golf Club

Turn the Park Pink – Saturday, June 23 @ 7:05 p.m.

TinCaps baseball “Pink” game.