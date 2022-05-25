FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Tuesday Night shooting in Fort Wayne. Police were called to the 7400 block of Cold Springs Boulevard at around 6:30 P.M. Tuesday after receiving several calls regarding individuals actively shooting at each other. When police arrived they found that an adult male victim had been transported to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is reported to be in non-life-threatening condition. Several vehicles on scene were damaged during the incident and detectives searching the area and speaking with several witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. This incident remains under investigation.