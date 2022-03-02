Tuesday Night Shooting In Fort Wayne Under Investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Tuesday Night shooting. At approximately 9:18 P.M., police responded to the 4600 block of Weisser Park Avenue reference a shooting. When officers arrived they found an adult/male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his back and to his arm. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in serious condition. Upon arriving at the hospital his condition was downgraded to life-threatening by a physician.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was inside his residence eating dinner when the suspect(s) fired gunshots into the residence from the front yard. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.