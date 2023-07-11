Tuesday Morning Accident Shuts Down Traffic Along West Jefferson Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Traffic along West Jefferson Boulevard was shutdown early Tuesday morning following an accident at the intersection of West Jefferson and West Main Street when an SUV ran into the side of local saloon.

It was shortly after 4 A.M. when crews were called to the scene of Bootleggers Saloon and Galley when an SUV ran into the side of the establishment. Early reports indicated a potential gas leak in the area which led to West Jefferson to be shut down and traffic surrounding the area to be deviated to other area streets.

Out partners in news at 21Alive have reported crews have shut the gas off in the area as they continue clean up efforts. Unfortunately this will hamper the morning commute as cleanup estimates are still indefinite according to dispatch.