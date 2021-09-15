Tuesday Afternoon Shooting In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are still gathering information into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 P.M. officers were called to 2100 Eden Street on reports of shots fired. Once police arrived, they observed an apartment window that had been shot out, as well as a vehicle that had damage and a blood trail that lead away from the scene.

No victim was found at the scene, but a short time later a gunshot victim was brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Once at the hospital the adult victim was quickly downgraded to life threatening injuries.

There is a person of interest associated with this shooting based on preliminary investigative information and Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.