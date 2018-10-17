Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats recalled, drowning hazard

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats are being recalled due to a drowning hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the bath support seat fails to meet the federal safety standard including the requirements for stability. The seat can tip over, or an infant can slip underneath the front support, posing a drowning hazard.

The recalled product comes in blue or gray, with model codes B9150BL and B9150GY. The affected seats have the date codes 1251-0916-enj-nacn or 1434-0617-enj-nacn printed on the underside of the mat.

The products were sold at Bealls Outlets nationwide and La Bebe Boutique in Midland, Texas from October 2017 through March 2018 for about $40.

If you own one of these products, stop using it immediately and contact Abond Group for a full refund.