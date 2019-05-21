TSA offered up some summer travel tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) The Transportation Security Administration wants to remind everyone what items are acceptable to take on an airplane and also offer up some travel tips for the summer season.

In a press conference at the Fort Wayne International Airport, TSA Officer Dan Perez demonstrated what items you can carry with you onto a plane, items you have to check and items that are completely prohibited.

Items that need to be checked into your luggage:

Liquid containers that are bigger than 3.5 ounces. Liquids such as, hairspray, mousse, bottled water, shampoo and conditioner.

kitchen knives, box cutters, tools, card knives, multi-tools with a serrated edge or sharp edge, heavy bricks, rocks, replica firearms, anything that resembles a weapon, clubs, pen knives, brass knuckles, drill bits, puncturing tools, pocket knives and switch blades.

Items that can be in your carry-on:

Liquid bottles that are 3.4 ounces or smaller and contain fluids like shampoo, conditioner, hairspray, water, hair gel and mousse.

Regular lighters

E-cigarettes (must be in carry-on)

Items that cannot go on the plane at all:

Torch lighters, plasma lighters and electric charged lighters.

CO2 cartridges (contained gas)

Any hazardous materials

Firearms ( if firearms are brought to the airport, TSA will get the authorities involved)

Firearms are completely prohibited. In 2018, nationwide, TSA confiscated 4,239 guns which is up from the 3,000 in 2017. In Fort Wayne, TSA confiscated 7 guns in 2017, 6 in 2018 and so far only 2 this year.

Should anyone unintentionally bring something forbidden onto their carry-on or bag, TSA agents will allow you to take them back out to your car. Fort Wayne International Airport is a smaller airport and allows the option to return items to your vehicle. TSA added that in bigger airports, that may not be an option as going out to your vehicle is mostly likely not very convenient.

Fort Wayne International Airport is expecting around 2,100 travelers to pass through this Friday and again on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson offered up some tips to travelers to save same during the busy season.