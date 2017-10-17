TSA expanding screenings at Fort Wayne Airport

FORT WAYNE, The TSA is beefing up their screening procedures for travelers flying out of the Fort Wayne International Airport.

The TSA now recommends you show up at least two hours before your flight leaves, as they’ve added procedures that include additional X-ray screening for carry-on items.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that if you have an electronic device bigger than a cell phone, it’ll need to be placed in a bin for X-ray screenings, much like the standard practice for laptops.

The TSA adds you might experience more bag checks as well.