Trump order delays refugee resettlement in area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The ban President Trump ordered on resettling refugees in the United States will cause a delay for more than two dozen who were headed for Fort Wayne.

24 Burmese refugees currently living in Asian refugee camps were set to resettle in Allen County this month, according to the Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese, while the Journal Gazette reports two Somalian refugees who were set to come to Fort Wayne this month have also been stalled by the order.

Fort Wayne has hosted more than 3,700 refugees since 2002.

President Trump’s order places a 120-day suspension on the admission of all refugees, plus a 90-day ban on people entering the country from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.