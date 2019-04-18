A.G. Barr: Russia interfered in 2016 election without Trump collusion

WASHINGTON (WOWO): U.S. Attorney General William Barr held a press conference before the official release of the Special Counsel’s investigation into Russian election interference, and whether President Donald Trump’s campaign worked with the Russians to do so, this morning.

“The Special Counsel confirmed the Russian Government’s efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 Presidential election but did not find that the Trump campaign colluded with those efforts,” Barr said.

As for questions of whether or not Trump committed obstruction of justice during the investigation, Barr added that while Robert Mueller’s report was vague on that topic, the findings imply that there was no obstruction.

Attorney General Barr says President Trump is not invoking executive privilege over any portions of Mueller’s report. Barr says he will give Congress a redacted copy of the report at 11 a.m. More Mueller coverage: https://t.co/bLEFr9zAuShttps://t.co/aA8zFXTUcS — The Associated Press (@AP) April 18, 2019

The full report includes 10 episodes involving President Donald Trump that were investigated as potential acts of criminal obstruction of justice, the Associated Press reports.

Barr says Mueller did not reach a “prosecutorial judgment” and that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded the evidence was not sufficient to establish the president committed an offense.

He told reporters at the Justice Department that he would transmit to Congress copies of the public version of Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

People For the American Way released the following statement from PFAW Executive Vice President Marge Baker:

“This press conference is a farce. Attorney General Barr—who should be acting as the people’s lawyer—is acting as Trump’s chief spinner, offering yet another unsolicited summary of a report no one in Congress or the media has read. This is about pleasing President Trump, not upholding the rule of law or serving the interests of the American people. Barr is attempting to usurp Congress’s legitimate constitutional authority. We need the full report, not a public relations blitz from President Trump’s Roy Cohn.”

Read the full redacted report here.