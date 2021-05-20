Trump Indicating He’s Ready to Get Back into the Game

An emboldened former President Trump is preparing to become more active as he looks to boost GOP allies while mulling a new run for the White House. Trump is expected to hit the road soon resuming his signature rallies, which will put him more in the public eye and create questions for television networks about coverage. He’s also set to hold his first fundraiser for his new super PAC at a time when his control over the GOP was augmented after House Republicans voted to dump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from their leadership team over her repeated criticism of the former president’s false claims about his loss in the 2020 election. Even GOP critics of Trump acknowledge that what happened to Cheney underscores the former president’s clout. The former president is eyeing rallies in June and July, an adviser confirmed, though no official announcements have been made. The New York Post first reported that two events were expected to take place in June and one in July.

University of Texas at Arlington Political Science Professor, Allen Saxe joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss Trump’s next move.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.