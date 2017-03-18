Trump budget could hurt train project funding in Indiana

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) _ Two train projects in northwest Indiana could lose significant federal funding under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports the budget issued by Trump’s administration Thursday calls for substantial cuts in federal spending, including to the Department of Transportation. The cuts would eliminate the program that would provide funds for the South Shore Line’s West Lake Corridor and Double Track NWI projects.

The proposal limits funding in the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant program to projects that already have full funding grant agreements. Neither of the projects in northwest Indiana has reached that level.

Recent cost estimates show the West Lake project would require more than $300 million in federal funds and the Double Track project would require about $145 million.