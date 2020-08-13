TrueCore to create 75 jobs in Waterloo

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A South Carolina-based company has announced plans to establish manufacturing operations in DeKalb County.

TrueCore will open a facility and employ 75 people in Waterloo by the end of 2023, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The company makes insulated metal panels and will invest more than $28.5-million into a 175,000-square-foot plant at 305 Industrial Parkway. Construction should be finished by December, and production is expected to be at full capacity by next May.

TrueCore is receiving tax abatements of $15.5-million on real estate and $12.9-million on personal property over a ten-year period, as well as $1-million in conditional tax credits.