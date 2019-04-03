Truck causes power outage near Hillegas construction project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A truck hauling a crane caused a power outage in northwest Fort Wayne this morning.
The outage started at about 7:59am after the crane, which was being hauled a truck traveling on Interstate 69, hit a power line near the Goshen Road exit.
Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say that’s near ongoing construction for the Hillegas Road bridge project.
The outage affected more than 410 Indiana Michigan Power customers and lasted about two hours. No injuries were reported.
