Trubble Brewing Closing Riverside Cafe At Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A popular Fort Wayne brewery is closing one of its locations. Officials with Trubble Brewing have announced that they are closing its riverside café at Promenade Park after just a few years. The location opened for business in the summer of 2019 coinciding with the opening of Promenade Park. The announcement was made via a social media post Tuesday that officials have decided to close the location. They say although they are no longer serving as the vendor at the café, they say they will still be one of the few catering vendors for the Promenade Park pavilion event space. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation’s communications manager told our partners in news at 21Alive that they are waiting to release information on the new vendor that will take over the riverside café space, but hope to make the announcement in the near future.