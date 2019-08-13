Troopers elevate enforcement of Stop Arm Violation Enforcement Program

NORTHEAST, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Troopers from the Fort Wayne post will be out in full force throughout northeast Indiana to take action on any school bus stop arm violations.

The Stop Arm Violation Enforcement Program (SAVE) is an effort to provide safe transportation routes to and from school for students of all ages in Indiana. The program’s goal is to prevent violations through High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) where officers follow school bus routes and take action against observed violations.

The program runs through periods when school is in session and changes to account for scheduled breaks, such as summer break, spring break, fall break and winter break. This current enforcement period started on August 1, 2019 and will run through September 15, 2019.

Indiana State Troopers want to remind motorists to use caution, be mindful and observant for the presence of children every day during your morning and evening commutes. Wherever you see a school bus, chances are that there are children present.