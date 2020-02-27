UPDATED: Triple shooting leaves two dead, one injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are dead and one is critically injured in a triple shooting that happened in Fort Wayne early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Barnhart Avenue at around 12:30 am Wednesday to find the three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man and a woman were taken to nearby hospitals for life-threatening injuries. The woman has since died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office reports Mon Ong, 21 of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was due to a gunshot wound to the chest and has been ruled a homicide.

A man and woman were also taken to the hospital. The woman, Brooke J. Wendel, 23 of Fort Wayne, died at the hospital due to her injuries. The coroner ruled her cause of death due to a gunshot wound to the head and ruled her death a homicide.

Police have identified one person of interest in the case and are currently looking for them.

If you know anything about what happened, call the FWPD at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.