Triple shooting leaves one dead, two injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead and two are critically injured in a triple shooting that happened in Fort Wayne early this morning.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Barnhart Avenue at around 12:30 am Wednesday to find the three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man and a woman were taken to nearby hospitals for life-threatening injuries. Police have identified one person of interest in the case and are currently looking for them.

If you know anything about what happened, call the FWPD at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.