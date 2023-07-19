Trine University partners to advance AIMM effort

CRANE, Ind. (WOWO) – Trine University is partnering with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division on advancing the Artificial Intelligence for Maritime Maneuver (AIMM) effort.

Congressman Jim Banks led a congressional funding effort of $5 million for the partnership, funded by the Office of Naval Research, which will focus on two separate projects.

The first is an artificial intelligence training simulator that will run across an 18-month timespan and focus on swarming technology and collaborative autonomy.

The second is to provide a Low Profile Vessel (LPV), which will involve building a 12-foot vessel with sensor packages.

The effort will provide hands-on experiences for students with real world applications.