Trine University Fort Wayne Campus Receives $5 Million Pledge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The James Foundation Inc. has made a $5 million pledge to support Trine University Fort Wayne’s new 120,000-square-foot academic facility that will house programs in its College of Health Professions. Dr. Rick James, a 1977 graduate and chair of Trine’s board of trustees, and his wife, Dr. Vicki James, established the foundation to improve the quality of life in northeast Indiana through new educational and cultural opportunities. Last month, Trine received a $2.5 million commitment toward the project from alumnus and Board of Trustees member Larry Reiners and his wife Judy.

According to Inside Indiana Business, the $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus, developed in partnership with Parkview Health, will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of Health Professions.