Trine University expanding Carew Street health sciences center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Trine University is expanding its Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne.

The university reached an agreement with Parkview Health on the expansion of the building in the 1800 block of Carew Street, which is adjacent to Trine’s existing facility.

The university will occupy 8,900-square-feet of space in what was formerly an eye surgery center. It will house Trine University’s surgical technology program, which launches this fall.

The center is already under renovation, with two state-of-the-art operating rooms, classrooms, locker rooms, a supply room, a sterile processing department with a large autoclave, a lounge and facility offices expected to be complete by August 1.

For more information, click here.