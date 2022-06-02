Trine, Parkview Partner on New Education Building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Trine University and Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health are partnering on a new $40 million academic building to expand the school’s teaching capacity of future healthcare workers. Trine is planning to begin construction on the 120,000-square-foot, four-story facility once it receives necessary approvals.

Trine and Parkview will apply for rezoning of a 10-acre parcel of land on the city’s northeast side near Interstate 69 and Union Chapel Road.

The partners say the Trine Fort Wayne facility will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of Health Professions.

The CHP program currently offers classes in physical therapy, speech-language pathology, nursing and surgical technology programs, among others. However, they plan to add course work for occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences.

“With healthcare delivery needs increasing across the nation and certainly in our region, we applaud Trine’s leadership and this bold approach to shaping the education of our future healthcare professionals,” said Dena Jacquay, chief administrative officer for Parkview Health. “Trine Fort Wayne is a wonderful complement to our Parkview Regional Medical Center campus and the positive impacts this project will have on the health and well-being of our region.”

The new facility will feature a simulated patient care center, including mock surgery and Emergency Room suites and exam and patient rooms. They plan to open in Fall 2024.