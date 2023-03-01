Trine Innovation Challenge winners announced

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Trine University has announced the winners of its annual Innovation Challenge competition that showcases what some Indiana high school students are able to develop to solve real-world problems in business and technology. Winners include a tool kit to help kids learn about STEM fields, and a podcast addressing the stigma of mental health.

Connor Wueller and Nash Brown from DeKalb High School took the top technology prize with Intellekits, hands-on kits they developed to provide a different approach to science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) education.

Zien Smith, Chase Chmielews and Vinida Chuengviroj from Career Academy South Bend were named runners-up in the technology division for Instaheat, an electricity-free, quick access heated blanket for use in emergencies.

In the business division, Carly Rasbaugh from Lakeland High School took first prize for developing a podcast that addresses the stigma associated with mental health issues, particularly in teens.

The runner-up in that category was “Bow Wow Boutique” by Lexi Long, Emma Huth and Phoebe Sullivan of DeKalb High School. That business concept uses recycled materials to make bandanas for pets.

The winners received $1,000 gifts from Farmers State Bank. Runners-up received $500 gifts.

The competition continues in March with a challenge for college students. Entries will be accepted through March 16. Winners will present their ideas to judges on March 30.