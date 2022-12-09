Trine alumnus makes $3M gift

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Trine University has received a $3 million gift from alumnus John Pellegrino and his wife Mary to support construction of a new student design center. Pellegrino, who graduated in 1960 with a degree in civil engineering, plans to complete the pledge by the end of the year.

The newly-proposed facility will be named the John and Mary Pellegrino Engineering Design Center.

“The student design center has long been an essential element of the practical, hands-on education offered to engineering students at Trine University,” said Trine President Dr. Earl Brooks. “We are grateful to John and Mary for this significant upgrade to our facilities and equipment, which will benefit Trine students for many years to come.”

In addition to creating additional space for projects, Trine says the design center will feature state-of-the-art design and fabrication equipment including a manual mill, manual lathe, and CNC mill, among others.

“If it wasn’t for that degree, I don’t know what I would be doing today,” said Pellegrino, who worked as manager of engineering at Strayer Manufacturing for 14 years.

Pellegrino served as vice president of engineering at Ridg-U-Rak Inc. before purchasing the Pennsylvania-based company.

In 2002, Pellegrino received Trine’s Outstanding Achievement Award, given to a graduate who has attained a high level of achievement in his or her profession.