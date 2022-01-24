Trek The Trails This Saturday As Part of Winterval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The public is invited to warm up with a family-friendly, 6-mile bike ride along the Pufferbelly Trail as part of the Winterval 2022 event in downtown Fort Wayne.

The event gets started at Lawton Park parking lot, located at 1900 N. Clinton St. on the south side of 4th Street and will ride to Franke Park and back on Saturday, January 29 beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The event is free and does not require registration, however, it is weather dependent. Winterval event cancellations will be posted on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Anyone with questions can call 260-427-6228.