Travon Fincher found guilty in 2018 triple shooting

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): 22 year old Travon Fincher has been found guilty of multiple felony counts, including murder and attempted murder – according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

Court documents show that Fincher was visiting a home on Madison Street in August of 2018. He emerged from the bathroom and opened fire on others in the residence, killing 40 year old Ricky Pelmear and injuring two others.

Prosecutors have filed a sentencing enhancement for using a gun. Fincher faces 65 years for murder and 40 years for each count of attempted murder when he’s sentenced on March 20.