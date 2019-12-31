Traveling Vietnam Wall to have permanent home in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A replica of a tribute to those who served in the Vietnam War will soon be a permanent part of the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne.

Commander Greg Bedford tells WOWO News an 80% scale of the Vietnam Wall will be installed at the Museum grounds at 2122 O’Day Road. It stands eight feet tall and 360 feet long.

“(The wall) will bring thousands of visitors to Fort Wayne and have a huge impact on the local economy,” Bedford says. “We want to do it right, so there will be ADA accessibility to the site with lighted pathways along the wall. There is also a software package that allows us to find particular individuals and the location of their names on the wall. The Wall will be lighted and reflection benches placed along the length of the structure.”

The Shrine and Museum is also kicking off a fundraising drive to build monuments to honor veterans from World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Iraq War, and Gold Star Families. You can donate and learn more at their website.