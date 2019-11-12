Travel advisory issued as area braces for record cold temps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has issued a winter weather Travel Advisory in the wake of a storm that dropped snow and ice across the area.
County officials say snow and ice-covered roadways are making travel hazardous, and falling temperatures overnight caused many road surfaces to freeze, with county police dispatchers reporting a “high number” of crashes and slide-offs, especially on highway ramps and bridges.
Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the single digits, which could break a record of 10 degrees set back in 1911.
……….without a doubt the worst that roads have been for quite awhile and yet FWCS rolls right along on time?? Hope the rumor isn’t true that they were told to stay open regardless due to some sort of testing that “had” to get done this week, but then again, I do not think that would be overly surprising either.