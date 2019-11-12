Travel advisory issued as area braces for record cold temps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has issued a winter weather Travel Advisory in the wake of a storm that dropped snow and ice across the area.

County officials say snow and ice-covered roadways are making travel hazardous, and falling temperatures overnight caused many road surfaces to freeze, with county police dispatchers reporting a “high number” of crashes and slide-offs, especially on highway ramps and bridges.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the single digits, which could break a record of 10 degrees set back in 1911.