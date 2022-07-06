Travel Advisory For Allen County, Indiana Is Lifted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 9 A.M. Wednesday, the Office of Homeland Security within Allen County announced they had lifted the Travel Advisory for Allen County. While travel conditions have greatly improved by the hard work of Highway, Forestry, Fire and Utility crews overnight, some area roadways may have trees, branches, debris, or de-energized wires on or near the roadways.

As additional rain continues to fall throughout Allen County, some flash flooding and pooling of water may occur. There are about a dozen locations where traffic signals remain out, and travelers are advised to treat these intersections as four-way stops.

Motorists are asked to continue to use caution when traveling throughout Allen County today. Be alert for changing road conditions, especially around turns and over hills where visibility is reduced. Slow down and give yourself additional time to react to hazards.