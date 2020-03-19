Travel Advisory issued for Wabash County

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO): A northeast Indiana county has issued a travel advisory in response to the coronavirus.

The Wabash County Board of Commissioners issued a “code yellow” travel advisory Thursday, telling residents to only travel as necessary, such as to and from work, picking up prescriptions and groceries, and traveling for emergencies, according to the Paper of Wabash County.

The advisory will remain in place until further notice. The City of South Bend issued a similar advisory Thursday morning as well.