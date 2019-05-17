Transportation company ceasing bus services for Horizon Christian Academy, citing payment issues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A transportation company will no longer provide bus services for a Fort Wayne school come Monday morning.

In a release Friday, Excursions Trailways cited “delinquent payments” as its reason for ceasing transportation for Horizon Christian Academy students.

The company says despite assurances that they would be paid by the end of March, payment has not been received for the entire 2019 academic year.

Excursions Trailways reports Horizon Christian Academy owes them $20,000 in unpaid fees.

The company also claims that during the last few months, they have “tried multiple times to communicate with Horizon Christian Academy and Chief Executive Officer and Superintendent Anthony Beasley to find a solution, but each attempt has gone unanswered.”

Excursions Trailways now plans to take legal action against the school.

WOWO has reached out to Anthony Beasley for comment.