Transparency Meetings This Week For FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A series of curriculum review meetings on-going at at Fort Wayne Community Schools this week.

Leaders say it’s an effort to increase transparency. According to our partners in news at ABC21, district leaders are inviting parents to review books, lesson plans and materials for their English/Language Arts classes as they prepare for their next school year. The meetings for elementary school families were Monday Night, and Wednesday will see the meetings for middle and high school families.

District spokesperson Krista Stockman says they’ve always asked for parent input on their school curriculum but they are trying to be even more transparent. Wednesday’s meetings will begin at 6:00p.m. at the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center, 230 E. Douglas Ave.